In 2014, President Barack Obama, proclaimed January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month to bring attention to the fact that human trafficking, or modern day slavery, still exists today.
In 2017, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a campaign to educate hotel/motel employees about this crime. She encouraged hotel/motel owners and managers to provide training designed to educate their employees on recognizing and responding to sex trafficking.
To address this call to action, The Sisters of St. Francis Anti-Trafficking committee has recently held trainings for volunteers who, in turn, will train local hotels about human trafficking. It is estimated that 75 percent of sex trafficking occurs in hotels/motels -- more often than not, unbeknownst to managers and staff.
The training includes basic knowledge about sex trafficking and information regarding how to respond if illegal activity is suspected.
Our goal is to make sure our hotels/motels stay family-friendly and that visitors know that Clinton has made this a priority. Recognizing potential red flags of human trafficking is a key step in identifying victims and helping them find the assistance they need.
If you suspect a victim, call the the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Or text HELP to: BeFree (233733).
For more information or to join the Sisters of St. Francisca Anti-Trafficking Committee visit: www.clintonfranciscans.com.
Lori Freudenberg
Community Outreach Director
Franciscan Peace Center
Clinton