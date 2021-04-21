Letter: Recognizing hospice caregivers

This past year has taught us the importance and power of connection. When the pandemic limited face-to-face interaction, our Compassus volunteers continued to lend their time and unwavering support to members of the community facing serious and life-limiting illness, even from a distance.

Whether it was sending letters, making calls to patients and loved ones or helping out in the office, our hospice volunteers have selflessly shown kindness and compassion in these times of crisis. April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and our trained Compassus volunteers in our community deserve our appreciation and acknowledgement.

According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association, more than 1.5 million Americans, along with their family caregivers, are cared for by hospice every year, and more than 400,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service annually. I am grateful for these volunteers who faithfully step up to provide comfort and support when it’s needed the most.