Letter: Recognizing their role

On behalf of Iowa Chapters of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and Iowa National Emergency Number Association (NENA), we want to thank the 88th General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature for passing Senate File 2373.

This legislation made changes to Iowa law by defining telecommunicators/911 dispatchers as public safety telecommunicators and recognizing their role as first responders. We want to specifically thank Senator Chris Cournoyer and Senator Roby Smith for their leadership on this legislative effort. They along with their colleagues understand that emergency telecommunicators are an intricate part of the emergency response system and are typically the first public safety point of contact. Collectively, they handle over 1.1 million calls a year in Iowa.

Cournoyer and Smith worked with their colleagues on both sides of the aisle and helped pass SF 2373 unanimously in the Senate. Iowa now joins the ranks of states like Texas and California in recognizing public safety telecommunicators.