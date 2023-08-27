We begin by thanking each of you who participated in 2023 Floatzilla. Your interest, enthusiasm and encouragement not only helped make it succeed, it helped noticeably to carry forward River Action’s mission of promoting a clean Mississippi River for recreation.

The list of those who made it possible is long. It includes many volunteers who helped with planning, sign-posting, packets, and recruiting. Those who helped with launching, and those who helped with the unglamorous task of cleaning up deserve high praise, also.

We would like to single out a number whose backing stands out. Ryan Moylan, Zurcher Tire, and Pete McLaughlin, McLaughlin Subaru, were the first to say yes to sponsorship. Peter Theissen was an enthusiast and catalyst who early on sponsored and created a team to participate. Hampton Crane, Brian Tugana, and Roy Brown were our amazing photo booth volunteers, and the QC Times and WHBF were two giant organizations to help a small one. Tom and Pat Bolton, who volunteered countless hours to ensure that our paddlers were surrounded by an experienced and informed safety team deserve much thanks. Lastly, our Board of Directors whose thoughtfulness adds depth to all our programs, found time to assist on Aug. 19.

All of the early interest assured us we were on the right track and gives us confidence going forward as we build Quad City pride by holding the largest paddling event on the Mississippi.

Michael Corsiglia, River Action Events Program Manager

Kathy Wine, River Action Executive Director