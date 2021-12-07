Letter: Reconsider detention center

The Scott County Board of Supervisors is considering spending $4.5 million, or possibly more, from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) on a youth detention center to hold 40 beds. The funds from the American Rescue Plan were to be used to help with rent, mortgage payments, health care needs. The ARP funds are not for building a detention center.
Many citizens in Scott County are against the construction of the detention center because they believe funds should be used to provide programs and activities to prevent youth from getting into trouble.
Agencies such as Family Resources, Project Renewal, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friendly House, and the Safer Foundation could provide those necessary activities and programs to keep youth out of trouble if they had the necessary funding.
I am calling on the Scott County Board of Supervisors to reconsider building the detention center and divert the funding to the above-listed agencies so they may improve the lives of families in Scott County and decrease youth crime.
Nancy Stone
Davenport