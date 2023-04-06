I have complete trust that Father God Yahovah, creator of all, has a plan for humanity to complete the journey back to the tree of life. The journey is being traveled generation by generation, and it is our turn to step up to the plate. I often wonder if peace and prosperity can be triggered by the performance of good works. Perhaps God is waiting for the wisdom and knowledge of the holy word of God and the holy spirit of Pentecost, the LOGOS and the lamp of Christianity, to rule and reign “On Earth as it is in heaven”.

Right now, 2,000 years after Christ and the holy spirit appeared on Earth as the word and the light, and 6,000 years after the Garden of Eden and humanity’s confrontation with Satan, “We the people” are in disarray. In the gospel of John, we are taught to be doers of the word and not hearers only. A victory for the light clearly requires action.

By our vote, "We the people" can restore the constitutional republic of the United States to a land of divine promise. “We the people” need to recruit and support candidates who will exercise righteous dominion and be faithful stewards at every level of government, from our school boards to the White House. Candidates that will discern, confront, bind and overcome the dark forces of evil. We need candidates that will be 21st Century patriots to stand in the breach against Karl Marx Socialists.

Lawrence Stowe

Chairman Stowe Foundation of Illinois

Moline