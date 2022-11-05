Letter: Recycle political junk mail

How sad it is to see the election arrive. All that political junk mail is great for lighting up fire pits. That's all it's good for.
Richard Gaskins
East Moline
How sad it is to see the election arrive. All that political junk mail is great for lighting up fire pits. That's all it's good for.
Richard Gaskins
East Moline
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
What is coming apart in your life? While crossing the new I-74 bridge, a wise person made an astute observation about the old bridge. While ou…
Alleman wrapped up another abysmal football season on Friday. Aside from a Week 1 matchup with a small Chicago school that didn’t even have a …
Political candidates: I would like to ask you to reconsider how you try to get your message to your constituents regarding your proposed polic…
I was disappointed with the Dispatch's endorsement of Esther Joy King. Eric Sorensen was simply dismissed as a "weatherman" as if it counted f…
Your article titled "Neighbors saw erratic behavior" paints a picture of Adrian Rogers having made unwise choices and having a criminal histor…
Want my vote!
Following the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision over the summer, sending reproductive freedom issues back to the states, there is more than e…
Commending you for not censoring all pro-democracy letters. Of course, North Scott Press does not censor, so we are all heard.
In 2017, the Dispatch-Argus was purchased by Lee Enterprises. With this purchase came an end to the Dispatch-Argus' Radish magazine, one of th…
A recent letter to the editor endorsed Chuck Grassley for his support of “Back the Blue.” Senator Grassley certainly does like to say the bump…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.