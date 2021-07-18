Letter: Recycling centers need to stay open

Say it isn’t so: Rock Island County to close drop-off recycling centers.

Per Rock Island County Waste Management, the cause is a decrease in solid waste, due to COVID, and the elimination of subsidies due to budget constraints.

This is an unfortunate situation, for us that use the drop-off centers. Even though curbside pickups will remain, there are an estimated 35,000 households that do not have curbside pickup and depend on the drop-off centers. Many of the drop-off users are environmentally aware and take great pride in recycling.

Unfortunately, the only viable option is to use the drop-off recycling center in Scott County. This is unacceptable as it is too far away. Thus, many households will give up on their recycling efforts and the recyclables will end up in landfills.

Can anything be done to prevent the closures? Illinois revenues have soared by 17.8%, in the past year. Can some of this revenue be used? Can new subsidies be created? Can the rates be increased or re-allocated from the garbage disposal and recycling fees that residents are already paying on their utility bills?

I hope that this decision is reversed and that the drop off centers can remain open. Recycling is the right thing to do and we need to make it available for everyone.