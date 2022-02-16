Letter: Recycling hurdles

I have lived in my apartment in Moline for 32 years, in a complex that has 235 units. When I first moved in, I was dismayed to find there was no provision for recycling, but a co-worker told me where I could find recycling bins here on the Illinois side of the river. Although it required a little effort on my part, storing recycling in my one-bedroom apartment and then carting it down three flights of stairs and driving to a recycling station, I was happy to do put forth the effort and have been doing so for 32 years. I also have several neighbors who do the same.
Imagine my dismay, then anger, when I learned I was now expected to leave the state and drive across the river to recycle. How short-sighted are our elected officials who have made no provisions to allow the people who live in apartments in their cities on the Illinois side of the river access to recycling? In fact, they have denied us that chance. I am hoping, they will revisit the issue, reconsider, and reinstate access to recycling for people like me on the Illinois side of the river.
Isabel Hansen
