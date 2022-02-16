Letter: Recycling hurdles

I have lived in my apartment in Moline for 32 years, in a complex that has 235 units. When I first moved in, I was dismayed to find there was no provision for recycling, but a co-worker told me where I could find recycling bins here on the Illinois side of the river. Although it required a little effort on my part, storing recycling in my one-bedroom apartment and then carting it down three flights of stairs and driving to a recycling station, I was happy to do put forth the effort and have been doing so for 32 years. I also have several neighbors who do the same.