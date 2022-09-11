 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Red flag laws can save lives

Thank you for the great article on Red Flag laws, on the front page of the Sunday, Sept. 4 newspaper. It gave me a good understanding of what can be done when these laws are enabled properly to save lives. Unfortunately, it seems that even law enforcement do not use them effectively or to the extent that they can be utilized. I suggest that anyone who is interested in learning more about this law read this article in its entirety. It is worth the time it takes to do so.

Marie DeWispelaere

East Moline

