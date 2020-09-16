 Skip to main content
Letter: Red flags
The derecho storm was another climate change red flag. Extreme weather swings like a derecho wreak havoc on farmers. Farmers in Guatemala have very serious red flag problems with devastating floods and scorching droughts, causing disease and pests never before experienced. Feeding their children enough to avoid malnutrition has become nearly impossible.

In this country we look for scientists in the U.S. Department of Agriculture to stay ahead of the curve fighting disease and pests. But this administration, early on, gave an ultimatum — either move to some location in the Midwest with no facilities or be fired. So our agriculture department has been gutted just like all other government departments.

President Trump views climate change much as he does COVID-19; it will just go away.

Don't forget to vote, especially if you like to eat.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

