Letter: Redeem the world

Not a morning goes by without new awareness of simply having water for shaving and for cooking. Staring back from my bathroom mirror is an old woman being helped, painfully, across planks into Kiyv. An 8-year-old boy, alone, sobbing his story to a soldier, barely older than him. The soldier listens. Old men help the woman. Maybe, finally, with this assault on a fledgling democracy, it looks too much like home, too much like us. Maybe, this time, it’s the arrogance of that mass-murdering Kremlin kleptocrat who cannot stomach that a comedian, elected, replaced his hand-picked patsy, and dared to challenge the oligarchy in Ukraine, even if only a little.

While that self-appointed reincarnation of Peter the Great relies on fear, and levels cities with artillery to prove himself. So, John O’Shea’s column, "Rescue mission for Ukraine," was another prod to my sense of decency. There are, he writes, things to be done. We can worship in our bricks and mortar churches. The recipients of Putin’s "strength and greatness" have bricks and rubble, and death.

O’Shea says, I think, that spending the currency of our lives on an economy of God, rather than the kleptocrats’ worship of "self-preservation," is the better thing. We can send money for food, and there is need now. Two agencies, of many: The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of America and World Central Kitchen. Both are on the ground, first person, saving one life at a time, because: "He who saves one life redeems the world."

Tim Long

Rock Island

