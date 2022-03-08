Letter: Redevelop 11th Street

Recently, there have been some opinions shared in the newspaper involving the removal of Sauk warrior Black Hawk. This statue has been on 11th Street in Rock Island since the mid-1960s. So what does this mean for the 11th Street project? Just the elimination of an iconic landmark, so everyone can focus on the weed-infested field that once was Watch Tower Plaza.

Bank president James Huiskamp said the statue would enhance the Milan business corridor that the bank has been helping to redevelop. Once again, the question is, what about the development of 11th Street? Answer: How about partnering with Blackhawk Bank & Trust to develop an Illinois Q-C version of the TBK Bank Sports Complex and Entertainment Center?

The youth on the Illinois side of the river have to go to downtown Davenport or Bettendorf, or to TBK. There aren't any places for youth activities like: batting cages, rock climbing, golf simulators, ice skating or hockey in Rock Island or Milan.

I am confident that our community development director and the city council could come up with additional ideas for family activities.

Last June, I wrote a letter to the editor about the $27 million Rock Island was to receive in federal funding. Isn't it time we encourage young families to move to Rock Island and Milan by providing them with a new activity center? The $27 million could be the beginning of a new future for Rock Island and Milan.

Dennis Young

Rock Island

