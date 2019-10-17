Please do everything within your power to reduce the tax burden on the citizens of Rock Island County in order to stop the exodus of money, people and businesses. It almost seems like many of you are actively working to drive middle class taxpayers out of Rock Island County.
Proposing another property tax increase of 8.9% for 2020 is callous and demonstrates contempt for taxpayers. I would urge that you use the cannabis retailer’s occupation tax revenue to eliminate the proposed 8.9% property tax increase for 2020.
I would also urge the board to divest itself of all luxuries (zoo, parks and golf course) and return the savings of these nonessential and heavily taxpayer-subsidized entities to the taxpayers of Rock Island County via substantial property tax reductions.
Perpetual and abusive taxation is not the answer. Working to make government more effective, efficient and transparent is the answer.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island