Letter: Reducing crime

Regarding the Dec. 3 article on the front page, "City looks to reduce crime and violence," the city is going to vote to award a $385,000 contract to National Network for Safe Communities for technical assistance and support. In July, alderman approved $750,000 in federal Covid-19 rescue funds towards violence interruption programming. Give me a break.
Now you publish that group violence intervention, or GVI, is going to reduce our crime, and they list Chicago as an example. How is that going, based on shootings and deaths?
The city's chief strategy officer, Sarah Ott, talks about all the resources Davenport has focusing in on this crime and violence (example, Davenport Peace) and now taxpayers will be throwing more money at these carjackers, shooters, etc. Not once did she suggest or mention the parents of these criminals being involved in the correction, or to be held responsible with the criminal who is under age of 18.
I agree 100% with Ray Ambrose. What about locking them up and keeping them out of our neighborhoods? We need the the courts to hold these individuals accountable. We are throwing money out the window. As Ray says, it's "a waste of money."
Chris Grimm
Bettendorf