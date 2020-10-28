Letter: Reeder got it right

I have been trying to warn all citizens of Illinois that read this paper. This is my third attempt to let you know the truth. Billionaires and millionaires are just that for a reason. They all have more money than most everyone in the middle class, small business and retiree category.

If you vote "yes" on or before Nov. 3 for the Fair Tax you will pay more tax in the long run. What Illinois needs is tax reform not a different tax amendment. I am asking all concerned about paying more taxes to read Scott Reeder's column from Oct. 20. His article is spot on.

Remember what everyone has always said. "If it sounds to be good to be true it probably is!"

Dennis Young

Rock Island

