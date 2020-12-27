 Skip to main content
Letter: Reevaluate law
Letter: Reevaluate law

The backlog and delays in issuing Illinois Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards and increasing personnel and resources needed for it should prompt a reevaluation of the law.

The FOID was passed decades ago with the promise that it would prevent shootings and save lives, but after all these years even its supporters cannot provide a shred of evidence that it has done either one.

It is administered by the Illinois State Police, which is reporting increased problems with speeding on our highways. If the police resources being wasted on this FOID exercise were put out on our highways, they could do what FOID has utterly failed to do: actually save lives.

John Dixell

Rock Island

