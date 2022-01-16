Letter: Reform needed

The Biden administration has focused on allowing farmers to recruit more legal seasonal agricultural workers from 84 approved nations under the H-2A visa program. In 2021, the Biden administration approved 258,320 visas. H-2A enjoys strong Republican and Democratic support as it keeps farm labor costs down and food prices are much lower than if there were no H-2A visas. In fact, our food supply depends on immigrant labor as Americans are not willing to do farm work for low wages.
Unfortunately, abuses exist in the H-2A program due to fly-by-night and disreputable contractors and recruiters who charge large fees to bring workers to the U.S. and then coerce them to work unpaid. Examples: Several years ago, Global Horizons, a recruiting company, brought 400 Thai H-2A workers to farms in Washington and Hawaii and held them in forced labor conditions and debt peonage.
The indictment filed by our Department of Justice cited a scheme to "obtain compliant labor." In Georgia, a contractor housed Mexican workers in filthy abandoned sheds, worked them weeks baling pine needles, and never paid them. A local church stepped in to feed them and got them to report their abuse.
Fortunately, these abuses are not the norm. But they happen often enough. Legal immigrant farm workers recruited under H-2A keep food on our tables. Congress should act to stop the abuses in the H-2A program. Pass a bill mandating higher standards and scrutiny for contractors and recruiters applying for H-2A certification.
Gary Heath
Davenport