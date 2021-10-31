 Skip to main content
Letter: Reform the court
topical

In 1819, Chief Justice John Marshall of the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a corporation was an artificial being, invisible, intangible and exists only in contemplation of law. Today we are told a corporation is a person. In addition, money is speech. On its face, the assertion is absurd. The chief justice of 200 years ago is a lot smarter than the current Chief Justice John Roberts.

Now think of the damage the current Supreme Court has done, allowing unlimited dark money, which is money from unrevealed sources. In the 1890s, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of the state of Montana to place dollar limits on corporations for political donations. Today, no limit to buy any politician you wish.

Our U.S. Supreme Court has become a grave danger to our democracy. Let's hope the Congress will reform the U.S. Supreme Court, but don't hold your breath.

Joseph McHale

Savanna, Ill.

Letters to the Editor

