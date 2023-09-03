How refreshing this morning (Wednesday, Aug. 30) when I turned on our local news and see that Iowa is attempting to reduce the size of government by eliminating committees.

When people realize liberal thinking government is the cause of many of our country's issues, we will be better off.

With the exception of our military, road systems, border protection, the federal and state government need to stay out of our day-to-day life activities. If we look at the current presidential administration, we would already be wearing masks and giving free breakfast and lunch to school children if they had their way. (Oops I guess we already do)