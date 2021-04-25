Letter: Refugees partly our fault

While nativists express alarm at the tide of refugees coming from Central America, they should understand why these folks risk their lives to come here.
For over a century, US agribusiness and foreign policy have together destroyed civil society and created “banana republics” in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Profits were protected at all costs by crushing labor, social justice, and land reform movements. Enlightened governments like that headed by Guatemalan President Jacobo Arbenz (1951-1954) were overthrown with the help of the CIA. We supported, armed, and trained a string of brutal right-wing dictators and paramilitary death squads. Resistance to these thugs led to civil wars that caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and widespread internal displacement. The aftermath of these civil wars saw the emergence of weak, corrupt governments that are unable or unwilling to control a vast criminal economy that murders and brutalizes the local population. These criminal gangs are funded by our insatiable appetite for illegal drugs, armed by our gun manufacturers, and often educated in our prisons.
Now global warming, caused in large measure by U.S carbon emissions, has created drought conditions that makes farming difficult or impossible. Rural villagers are unable to grow enough food to feed or support themselves.
We can and should make space for the people that we have harmed. We can certainly process asylum requests in a more efficient manner. FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers can construct safe refugee camps with temporary housing.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island