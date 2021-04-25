Letter: Refugees partly our fault

For over a century, US agribusiness and foreign policy have together destroyed civil society and created “banana republics” in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. Profits were protected at all costs by crushing labor, social justice, and land reform movements. Enlightened governments like that headed by Guatemalan President Jacobo Arbenz (1951-1954) were overthrown with the help of the CIA. We supported, armed, and trained a string of brutal right-wing dictators and paramilitary death squads. Resistance to these thugs led to civil wars that caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and widespread internal displacement. The aftermath of these civil wars saw the emergence of weak, corrupt governments that are unable or unwilling to control a vast criminal economy that murders and brutalizes the local population. These criminal gangs are funded by our insatiable appetite for illegal drugs, armed by our gun manufacturers, and often educated in our prisons.