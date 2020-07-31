You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Refund, please
Letter: Refund, please

I see in the published July 22 Davenport City Council minutes that a $30,000 payment was made to Melrose Pyrotechnics. Google tells me this entity is a fireworks display company in Kingsbury, Indiana.

The ill-advised on-again/off-again display was ultimately cancelled within a few days of it being announced.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and unprecedented event cancellations, I would think some type of escape clause in the contract would have been prudent.

When can I expect my taxpayer refund? On second thought, just apply it to my garbage fee.

Vern Kuennen

Davenport

