Letter: Refund, please

I see in the published July 22 Davenport City Council minutes that a $30,000 payment was made to Melrose Pyrotechnics. Google tells me this entity is a fireworks display company in Kingsbury, Indiana.
The ill-advised on-again/off-again display was ultimately cancelled within a few days of it being announced.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and unprecedented event cancellations, I would think some type of escape clause in the contract would have been prudent.
When can I expect my taxpayer refund? On second thought, just apply it to my garbage fee.
Vern Kuennen
Davenport
