Just writing in response to the letter submitted by Brian Dugan of LeClaire.

I will try not to be sarcastic or caustic in this response and try not to add little addendums as Mr. Dugan did. As an example, Mr. Dugan mentions the SOTUA, and in true conservative style adds, "if you would call that a speech."

In the next paragraph, he questions the cartoonist's cartoon about who he thinks is wearing these masks.

And then he ventures out with his inane comment, "i would venture that the people of Georgia are 'pretty much' behind Ms. Green."

Why would you presume that? A LeClaire, Iowa, citizen that must know more than someone working for the Atlanta Constitution.

You then continue on with, "I truly believe ..."

Why?

And then you ramble on about Democrats "sitting on their hands and the "infantile," once again in true Republican conservative fashion" attempt to name call, Speaker of the House.

And you conclude your submission by admiring "the actions that the women from ...." Your attempt to sound non-sexist and open-minded. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kim Reynolds, Boebert. Sure, these are your heroes, huh? I admire and respect so many women politicians, just not the ones that are in office demanding attention to themselves, ranting and screaming and pounding their chests Me! Me! Me!

John A. Rogers

Rock Island