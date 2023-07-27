Global Warming?

July 17th ...

1934: One of the worst heat waves in the history of the nation commenced. During the last two weeks of the month extreme heat claimed 679 lives in Michigan, including 300 in Detroit alone.

1941: A prolonged heat wave over Washington State finally came to an end. Lightning from untimely thunderstorms was responsible for 598 forest fires.

July 17th...

1987: Seven cities reported record low temperatures, including Alamosa, Colorado, with a reading of 38 degrees. The low of 52 degrees at Bakersfield, California was a record for July. Up to eight inches of snow covered the Northern Sierra Nevada Range of California from a storm the previous day. During that storm, winds gusting to 52 mph at Slide Mountain, Nevada, produced a wind chill reading of 20 degrees below zero. Susanville, California, reached 17 degrees that previous day, Blue Canyon, California, dipped to a July record of 36 degrees, and the high of 44 degrees at Klamath Falls, Oregon, smashed their previous record for July by 10 degrees.

July 19th...

1886: A hurricane from the Gulf of Mexico crossed Florida causing great damage from Cedar Keys to Jacksonville.

1901: Bowling Green, Kansas, temperature would rise to or above 100 degrees for 10 consecutive days, a record.

1960: Cow Creek and Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California, reported morning lows of 102 degrees. The high at Greenland Ranch was 124 degrees, and the high at Cow Creek was 126 degrees. The coolest low for the entire month for both locations was 82 degrees.

1987: Fifteen cities in the western and the southeastern United States reported record low temperatures.

Steve Virnig

East Moline