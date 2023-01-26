Letter: Regarding House File 3 SNAP restrictions in Iowa

The SNAP program proposed changes allow for nutritious, economical foods (foods that are now on the WIC program). I am a retired dietitian who worked with the WIC program when it was first instituted. The goal was to relieve childhood malnutrition by giving supplemental foods to pregnant and lactating women, infants and children up to 5 years, who exhibited risk factors such as anemia, stunted growth and other conditions that impair proper growth.

The WIC program is a supplemental food program. To limit poor Iowans to only specific supplemental foods does not meet all of their needs. Limiting meat, prepared foods, and foods that compliment flavor, digestibility and other needs is too restrictive. Certain cultural, religious, medical needs, allergies and preferences may not be met. Some Iowans may not have access to full-service grocery stores that would carry the items that are allowed.

The asset limit is especially limiting, considering that only one vehicle is allowed for two income families where alternate transportation means are not available. Completion of computerized identity authentication would be impossible for those without access to a computer. Frequent real-time eligibility checks on SNAP participants may cost more than it saves, as well as discourage people who would otherwise be eligible.

Jane Broughton

Davenport