Finish each of the statements below with one of the following: (a) white (b) black (c) either one, or it makes no difference

1. If I was driving a vehicle in a town or city at night, I would rather be ...

2. If I wanted to purchase a house or rent an apartment, I would rather be ...

3. If I was on trial for a crime, I would rather be ...

4. If I was protesting at a rally, I would rather be ...

5. If I was running for a political office, I would rather be ...

6. If I was applying for a job, I would rather be ...

7. If I wanted to start a business, I would rather be ...

8. If I wanted to obtain a personal or business loan, I would rather be ...

9. If I was shopping in a store, I would rather be ...

10. If I was walking on a sidewalk or in a city park, I would rather be ...

11. If the house next to me was for sale, I would prefer that the new owner be ...

12. I would prefer that the person sitting next to me in a movie theater or an athletic event be ...