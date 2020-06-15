Letter: Regarding race
topical

Letter: Regarding race

{{featured_button_text}}

Finish each of the statements below with one of the following: (a) white (b) black (c) either one, or it makes no difference

1. If I was driving a vehicle in a town or city at night, I would rather be ...

2. If I wanted to purchase a house or rent an apartment, I would rather be ...

3. If I was on trial for a crime, I would rather be ...

4. If I was protesting at a rally, I would rather be ...

5. If I was running for a political office, I would rather be ...

6. If I was applying for a job, I would rather be ...

7. If I wanted to start a business, I would rather be ...

8. If I wanted to obtain a personal or business loan, I would rather be ...

9. If I was shopping in a store, I would rather be ...

10. If I was walking on a sidewalk or in a city park, I would rather be ...

11. If the house next to me was for sale, I would prefer that the new owner be ...

12. I would prefer that the person sitting next to me in a movie theater or an athletic event be ...

I believe that unless or until the average person can honestly answer "c" instead of "a" to most of these questions, our society will continue to have serious problems regarding race.

Joe Gross

Donahue

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter:

Jazmin Newton is, quite frankly, the best choice for the Scott County Board of supervisors. Her leadership experience and her experience as Pr…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Upset at stimulus check

Recently, my wife and I received our "stimulus" check from the federal government. I don’t remember when something made us so upset. We have prided ourselves on taking care of ourselves without financial help from anyone. That included paying for our education, through college, my medical school, internship and residency programs during which the pay was well below the poverty level. We started a family and entered the practice of medicine with money in the bank.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News