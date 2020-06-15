Letter: Regarding race

Finish each of the statements below with one of the following: (a) white (b) black (c) either one, or it makes no difference
1. If I was driving a vehicle in a town or city at night, I would rather be ...
2. If I wanted to purchase a house or rent an apartment, I would rather be ...
3. If I was on trial for a crime, I would rather be ...
4. If I was protesting at a rally, I would rather be ...
5. If I was running for a political office, I would rather be ...
6. If I was applying for a job, I would rather be ...
7. If I wanted to start a business, I would rather be ...
8. If I wanted to obtain a personal or business loan, I would rather be ...
9. If I was shopping in a store, I would rather be ...
10. If I was walking on a sidewalk or in a city park, I would rather be ...
11. If the house next to me was for sale, I would prefer that the new owner be ...
12. I would prefer that the person sitting next to me in a movie theater or an athletic event be ...
I believe that unless or until the average person can honestly answer "c" instead of "a" to most of these questions, our society will continue to have serious problems regarding race.
Joe Gross
Donahue
