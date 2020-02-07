Letter: Register and vote

The following statements are strong indicators of President Trump's instincts and morality:

He has lied approximately 16,000 times since being elected as our president. His lies were spoken to mislead the United States citizens and voters.

Is he really Putin's punk? I think so, but I'll leave that to your imagination.

Among his lies: He told us he was going to repeal Obamacare and replace it with another health-care system that would have far more benefits and at a much lower cost for us. Trump has hardly mentioned Obamacare's name, nor has he proposed any plan for Congress to act on.

Should we voters be more concerned today? He is supporting legislation which would outlaw and make Obamacare illegal to purchase. That issue is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, and many think the answer will not be determined until after the November election.

He has filed for bankruptcy several times. When bankruptcies occur, this leads to depositors earning less from interest, so to cover for the bankruptcies loss, you and I really pay for it.

The above are issues. Register and vote.

Charles R. Smith

Bettendorf

