Letter: Reject Ballot Measure No.1

The amendment acknowledges the Constitution’s right to bear arms. (No real need to add that.) But it goes far beyond this to say, “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” In other words, any common-sense gun control legislation, which most Iowans want, must be looked at by a judge. That judge must view the legislation "with the highest degree of judicial review," striking down as unconstitutional any law that does not show a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that end. (Taken from the QC Times editorial)