Letter: Reject Ballot Measure No.1

I applaud the QC-Times editorial of October 15, urging Iowans to reject Ballot Measure No.1 amending the Iowa Constitution. I couldn't have laid out the arguments any better.
The amendment acknowledges the Constitution’s right to bear arms. (No real need to add that.) But it goes far beyond this to say, “Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” In other words, any common-sense gun control legislation, which most Iowans want, must be looked at by a judge. That judge must view the legislation "with the highest degree of judicial review," striking down as unconstitutional any law that does not show a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that end. (Taken from the QC Times editorial)
Puzzled? That’s part of the intent of the misleading language in this measure. Most Iowans would welcome any initiative that would decrease gun violence in our nation. And most Iowans know common-sense gun laws are part of that solution. This amendment would simply put more roadblocks in the way of our legislature and make it extremely difficult/impossible to pass any future laws to address gun violence.
I urge all Iowans to vote “NO” to Public Measure #1.
Gale Francione
Davenport