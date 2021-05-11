Letter: Reject tribalism

Our country has a national two-party system, where both political parties form coalitions to gain the majority support of voters. These coalitions have changed throughout U.S. history based on political responses to major events. Our first Republican president (Abraham Lincoln) was elected by a coalition comprised of progressive voters from northern states, who opposed slavery. The Democratic Party of 1860 formed a coalition comprised of conservative voters from southern states, who supported slavery.

Political scientists have identified six distinct "party systems" throughout U.S. history, where the voter coalitions for both parties are dramatically different. FDR’s New Deal of 1933 and LBJ’s Civil Rights Act of 1964 caused our two political parties to "flip" ideologies, with conservative voters currently supporting Republicans and progressive voters supporting Democrats.

Today’s Republican coalition can no longer garner the support of a national voter majority. But thus far, the Republican Party refuses to change its ideology, and has instead become tribal in nature, leveraging anger, fear, demonization, and obstruction of the other tribe (Democrats) to stay in power. Worse yet, Republicans are embracing anti-science, misinformation, voter suppression, and authoritarianism to remain in power, which threatens our democracy.