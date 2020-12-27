Letter: Rejecting truth

Everyone complains about failures of our political system. But our political system does not fail. Observed failures are symptoms of something larger. Our rejection of the pursuit and acceptance of objective truth is the failure.

This failure exists within the struggle to overturn Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election of Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Every recount request and procedure with total transparency and representation was pursued by candidate Rita Hart. But Hart rejected the results and rejected a final legal appeal within Iowa. Hart rejects the judgment of citizens of the 2nd District and rejects further examination available through our legal system. Hart belies a character flaw by condescending to an appeal before the raw national political power offered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

If Hart succeeds in unseating duly-elected Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the people of Iowa’s 2nd District once more will lament political system failure. But the system will not have failed. Failures will be those of Hart and Pelosi to accept the will of the governed, rule of law and truth.

Lee Cartwright

Charlotte, Iowa

