 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rejecting truth
topical

Letter: Rejecting truth

{{featured_button_text}}

Everyone complains about failures of our political system. But our political system does not fail. Observed failures are symptoms of something larger. Our rejection of the pursuit and acceptance of objective truth is the failure.

This failure exists within the struggle to overturn Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election of Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Every recount request and procedure with total transparency and representation was pursued by candidate Rita Hart. But Hart rejected the results and rejected a final legal appeal within Iowa. Hart rejects the judgment of citizens of the 2nd District and rejects further examination available through our legal system. Hart belies a character flaw by condescending to an appeal before the raw national political power offered by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

If Hart succeeds in unseating duly-elected Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the people of Iowa’s 2nd District once more will lament political system failure. But the system will not have failed. Failures will be those of Hart and Pelosi to accept the will of the governed, rule of law and truth.

Lee Cartwright

Charlotte, Iowa

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Silent

If Dr. Marianette Miller-Meeks has spent her "entire life fighting to protect Iowa values", as she states on her website, then I am sure she w…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dangerous

  • Updated

On July 1, 2017, Iowa's distracted driving law became a primary law, meaning that a law enforcement officer can stop any driver who is texting…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News