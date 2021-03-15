 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Relief is on the way
topical

Letter: Relief is on the way

{{featured_button_text}}

Don't cash that stimulus check if you voted Republican because you are dead set against Democratic socialism. Live your truth, walk the walk, don't just talk the talk. Don't cash that stimulus check or accept Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or any of the socialistic benefits provided by our democratic society.

Or you could just settle in and enjoy the benefits of living in a democracy. Remember that elections have consequences, the people have spoken and relief is on the way.

William Reynolds

Prophetstown

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Partisanship

  • Updated

The Scott County auditor, recorder, and treasurer will soon decide whether Scott County Board of Supervisors member John Maxwell should be rem…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Surprised

Thank you for your article in Friday's newspaper, "Education & opportunity," featuring Dev Bastola, a Nepali immigrant who built a string …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Outdated

I’m grateful to Don Fry of Bettendorf for his letter, published Feb. 25, describing "The Lockhorns" comic strip as "out-dated, mysogynistic, a…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: No joke

The more colleges and universities proclaim their excellence, the more they signal their decline into the abyss of mediocrity. High school is …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News