Letter: Relief is on the way

Don't cash that stimulus check if you voted Republican because you are dead set against Democratic socialism. Live your truth, walk the walk, don't just talk the talk. Don't cash that stimulus check or accept Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or any of the socialistic benefits provided by our democratic society.
Or you could just settle in and enjoy the benefits of living in a democracy. Remember that elections have consequences, the people have spoken and relief is on the way.
William Reynolds
Prophetstown