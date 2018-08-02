On July 19, the Quad-City Times published a letter, 'Local clergy stood up for a reason,' by Saint Ambrose University theology professor Keith Soko. He cited a previous letter co-signed by representatives of different religious groups who questioned the newspapers' judgment in publishing a still protected First Amendment paid advertisement by Hobby Lobby. The original op-ed catechized how a free press upholds the separation of church and state for its readers. After lionizing this group, professor Soko warns the public that Hobby Lobby is merely a group plotting to "curtail women's health care nationwide."
Following the clear thesis of professor Soko, health care for women insists of all organizations paying for their employees' contraception and in the event that fails, offering them abortion services on demand. Any "Christian" group not enlightened enough to agree is characterized as, "an outdated bastardization of Christianity, which is a threat to American society and democracy."
So who holds these crazy views? One place I have heard such backward logic is in the pews of the quite dated Roman Catholic Church, with its rants going backward for several thousand years in something called Apostolic Tradition.
David Fryxell
Davenport