Letter: Religious liberty wins

Hooray! Hooray! The Republicans won. This means no inflation, no illegal immigration and no crime. We all get to carry a gun. No training necessary.

Best of all, you no longer have to bake a cake for a single sex couple. Religious Liberty won. Religious liberty means you are now free to disregard any governmental law, mandate or governmental authority figure. Just think if the South had the concept of religious liberty, schools would still be segregated. Soon to be in Iowa as money is siphoned from public schools to private, charter and religious schools.

Terry Sullivan

Davenport

