Letter: Remember the fallen on Memorial Day

Letters logo

As the unofficial start of summer with the Memorial Day holiday, many individuals will celebrate with friends and family.

But, we must take time to remember and pay homage to our military, whom sacrificed their lives in protecting and defending our nation.

My cousin Ricky Almanza gave his life while on active duty in Vietnam.

Ricky graduated from Moline High School and attended St. Ambrose College with a life with endless possibilities.

Ricky’s life, dreams, and possibilities ended tragically in Vietnam.

I personally, as well as others, experienced the sorrow of the loss of life. As well as the outpouring of gratitude, love, and support for Ricky’s family from the Quad-Cities area.

During this Memorial Day weekend, let’s take time to pay homage to all individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving in our military.

Cousin Ricky Almanza, Rest In Peace!

Michael Lopez

Jerome, Ill.

