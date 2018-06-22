In response to the letter demeaning Fox news for reporting the “Opposite News” let me say this.
My generation was taught that there are two sides to every story, it is hard to have a one-sided debate. You can watch ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and hear the same narrative on any given day. I am thankful for Fox News and talk radio, which happen to report the “other side” of the news, and I find that not peculiar at all.
If we listen to both sides, the truth usually filters through, although many times our intolerance determines that truth.
I thank God that I live in such a great country as ours where we can listen to both sides of a debate, as people of many nations have not the privilege.
Randy McIntyre
Davenport