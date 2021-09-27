Letter: Remember who to blame

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Iowa, with the largest percentage (29%) of those cases among the 17 and younger age group, we continue to question whether we should limit the spread of the coronavirus by requiring mask-wearing in our K-12 schools. Our school-age children are vulnerable to the coronavirus because many of them cannot be vaccinated. Although evidence indicates that the virus is rarely fatal among this age group, these children can still carry the virus home to their families, where the effects can be far more serious.

Lawsuits have been brought by families arguing that Iowa’s law prohibiting K-12 schools from issuing mask mandates denies their children with disabilities and illnesses the right to an education in a safe environment. A U.S. District Court judge has now temporarily halted the law as these lawsuits are being reviewed.