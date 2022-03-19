Letter: Remember

Two weekends ago, I drove down to the Quad Cities for an antique vintage show in Rock Island.

After a fun filled day, I decided to drive over the Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal.

In my college days back in the 1980s, I did an internship at Davenport's convention and visitors bureau and remembered one special thing about Davenport's history: that it has a memorial about the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River, linking east and west and how it caused problems with riverboat owners.

Then one day, a riverboat hit the bridge, it caught fire, and there was a huge lawsuit between the railroad and the owner of the riverboat. The railroad hired Abraham Lincoln to represent them and won.

If you look at that location there sit two small stones and a large stone with memorials; nothing else and no way to pull over to see this historic site.

The newspaper is right across the street looking neat and sharp as this memorial sits lost in the past. I hope one day a great city like Davenport will stop and remember what helps make Davenport what it is today.

Jorge Rangel

Dubuque

