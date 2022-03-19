 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Letter: Remember

Letter logo

Two weekends ago, I drove down to the Quad Cities for an antique vintage show in Rock Island.

After a fun filled day, I decided to drive over the Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal.

In my college days back in the 1980s, I did an internship at Davenport's convention and visitors bureau and remembered one special thing about Davenport's history: that it has a memorial about the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River, linking east and west and how it caused problems with riverboat owners.

Then one day, a riverboat hit the bridge, it caught fire, and there was a huge lawsuit between the railroad and the owner of the riverboat. The railroad hired Abraham Lincoln to represent them and won.

If you look at that location there sit two small stones and a large stone with memorials; nothing else and no way to pull over to see this historic site.

The newspaper is right across the street looking neat and sharp as this memorial sits lost in the past. I hope one day a great city like Davenport will stop and remember what helps make Davenport what it is today.

People are also reading…

Jorge Rangel

Dubuque

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hateful letters

Letter: Hateful letters

What is the purpose or benefit of publishing vitriol-filled letters, particularly those with sweeping generalizations and no basis in reality …

Letter: Enlightening

Letter: Enlightening

In regard to the letter, "Helping Putin" in the March 10 newspaper, I would like to suggest you go back and read the editorial in the March 8 …

Letter: We need courage

Letter: We need courage

Courage comes from the deepest recesses of our soul, where belief, hope and grounded optimism reside. America needs a firm, unwavering recommi…

Letter: Spheres of influence

Letter: Spheres of influence

In my opinion, the seeds of the Ukraine crisis were sown in April, 2008 at the NATO summit in Bucharest. There, NATO proclaimed Ukraine and Ge…

Letter: A real threat

Letter: A real threat

I was feeling fine the day I went to the doctor for a procedure. They told me I had "severe aortic stenosis". I had a 50% chance of surviving …

Letter: Who will stop Putin?

Letter: Who will stop Putin?

Watching the horror that is happening in Ukraine, I have to ask myself: How can one man get away with this atrocity and not physically be stopped?

Letter: Isolate Russia

Letter: Isolate Russia

The west has forgotten that the Munich agreement of 1938 was followed by the D-Day invasion in 1944. Mentally unstable dictators do not listen…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News