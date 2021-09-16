Letter: Remember

Last Saturday, Sept. 11, I wept as I raised the American flag to half-staff. I wept for America on this day of remembrance for the thousands of Americans lost in the attack on the United States 20 years ago. Technology recorded every searing, ugly moment of the demise of the World Trade Center towers. That stunning attack on two monolithic buildings screamed, "You are not impervious, America!"
Here in mid-America I was among the thousands of people who gathered at LeClaire Park in Davenport — Americans all: White, Black, Asian, Jew, Christian, Buddhist, etc. The speakers from the stage called upon the crowd to pray for America, and to offer to help agencies like the American Red Cross to meet the rescue effort. In a glorious and spontaneous response, hats and bags were passed among those present. In the news later, we learned almost $18,000 was collected in minutes.
That spontaneous effort by Quad-City citizens is who we are, America! We are not a greedy, hateful, prejudiced, divided nation. Our valor, patriotism, philanthropy and compassion was revealed by hundreds of strangers who stood shoulder to shoulder in LeClaire Park.
Remember. Weep. Look forward and upward for God's guidance to be better going forward.
Caryl Altemus
Moline