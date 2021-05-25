Letter: Remember

On this Memorial Day, please pay homage and respect to the fallen military that served in our nation's armed services and their supreme sacrifice of life in the cause of our nation's freedom.

I am a former resident of the Quad-City area. I have many friends and relatives still in the Quad-Cities. I would like to write about my cousin, Ricky Almanza, of Moline. He served in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and he died in military action in 1968.

Ricky was a young man fulfilling his dreams and aspirations, as did many young men and women during that time. Ricky graduated from Moline High School, then attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport. Ricky had a life ahead of him, with endless possibilities. He served to defend our nation. Let's never forget these individuals' sacrifices. Let's honor and remember individuals like Ricky throughout this nation on Memorial Day. Perhaps display a U.S. flag.

Lastly, thanks to all fallen soldiers who defended our great nation.

Mike Lopez

Jerome Illinois

(Lopez is the village president in Jerome.)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0