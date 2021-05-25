 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Remember
topical

Letter: Remember

On this Memorial Day, please pay homage and respect to the fallen military that served in our nation's armed services and their supreme sacrifice of life in the cause of our nation's freedom.

I am a former resident of the Quad-City area. I have many friends and relatives still in the Quad-Cities. I would like to write about my cousin, Ricky Almanza, of Moline. He served in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and he died in military action in 1968.

Ricky was a young man fulfilling his dreams and aspirations, as did many young men and women during that time. Ricky graduated from Moline High School, then attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport. Ricky had a life ahead of him, with endless possibilities. He served to defend our nation. Let's never forget these individuals' sacrifices. Let's honor and remember individuals like Ricky throughout this nation on Memorial Day. Perhaps display a U.S. flag.

Lastly, thanks to all fallen soldiers who defended our great nation.

Mike Lopez

Jerome Illinois

(Lopez is the village president in Jerome.)

 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News