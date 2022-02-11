 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Remembering Bob Ontiveros

Letters to the editor

Today, we write with great sadness. We ask the Ontiveros family to accept our condolences on behalf of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, for our proud founder, Bob Ontiveros, has recently passed.

Bob worked tirelessly to raise money for our annual gala and found long-lasting partnerships for us along the way. When he founded us in 2008, he welcomed guests and shared examples of how he benefited and succeeded in his own business by joining the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He invited Hispanic-owned businesses and professionals to play active roles in the creation of the first steps to be taken by the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

It is through Bob’s vision and passion that the Hispanic Chamber can support, promote, and enhance the growth and success of businesses and organizations by leveraging assets, contributions, and expertise of our unique Hispanic and multicultural identities today.

Bob was a strong community leader, a kindhearted person, and a visionary. He shaped and changed our community to what it is today; for his impact has forever changed the Quad-Cities area and beyond. We are grateful to have been a part of his journey and we will continue to work towards his dream of a world where there is equality in business.

Janessa Calderon

(Janessa Calderon is executive director of The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and this letter was written in behalf of directors and staff.)

 

 

