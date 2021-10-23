 Skip to main content
Letter: Remembering the courthouse
Letter: Remembering the courthouse

The record of the failure of Rock Island to save the county courthouse from demolition will be preserved in the history books, as mentioned in the editorial of Oct. 17, by the Heritage Documentation Programs in the National Park Service for deposit in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., and in the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Ill.

I wonder if the names of all who fought and argued to keep the historic building will be mentioned; as would the county board members, under the leadership of County Chairman Richard Brunk, who voted to demolish it.

Of course, we cannot forget Chief Judge Walter Braud who made several appeals to demolish, and a splendid public relations effort complete with a drawing of what the empty grounds would look like with a fountain and pond.

Any memorial at the site should mention those who tried to preserve the building; also, perhaps, a separate building constructed to showcase the memorabilia that has already been removed, and those still standing on the grounds today.

Finally, the Rock Island County Board should have a celebration on the grounds and invite the public in spring 2022 (when the demolition begins), as it used to do for public hangings.

Vincent G. Thomas

Rock Island

