In the 1960s, around Memorial Day, men could be found in front of businesses handing out tiny cloth poppies and collecting donations for veterans.
People wore them to honor the dead and to help the living.
Years later, as I was passing out poppies, I was surprised by how many people did not know what they symbolize and where the money was going. The Friday before Memorial Day is designated as National Poppy Day. People will once again remind citizens of those who died to protect our freedoms and to raise money to help those who now face medical and financial difficulties.
During World War I, trench warfare was dirty and colorless except for the blood of the wounded and dead. And the wild poppies growing in the battlefields. Especially those growing over the graves. Canadian Colonel John McCrae was so touched by the sight that he wrote a poem entitled, "In Flanders’ Fields."
McCrae did not survive, but his poem did. This poem forever established the poppy as a symbol of tragic but courageous sacrifice and steadfast faith and hope.
The first poppy distribution took place in 1920. Fifty thousand were given out bringing in $5,500. In 2017 nearly 6 million poppies were distributed, raising almost $4 million. All of the money is used for the welfare of veterans and their families. So when you see an American Legion or Legion auxiliary member this weekend with a handful of red poppies, take a flower, wear it proudly and give what you can for those who gave so much for you.
Rosalie Deis
Albany, Ill.