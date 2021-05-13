Letter: Remove the gate

As presidents of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club and the Cornbelt Running Club we are dismayed with Riverdale’s decision to eliminate the safest route between our region’s most popular trails, the Duck Creek Trail (DCT) and the Mississippi River Trail (MRT).

It takes many years of cooperation between communities to create popular multi-purpose trails. The MRT and DCT exist because Davenport, Riverdale, Bettendorf and Arconic worked well together. Hundreds of runners, bicyclists, walkers and commuters safely enjoy these wonderful trails each day.

Last year, Riverdale decided to "seal off" itself from the MRT and erected a fence and gate. The locked gate forces trail users to cross busy U.S. Highway 67 to get to the MRT from the DCT and vice versa. Before, trail users could safely connect between the trails by going underneath U.S. Highway 67 and along South Kensington Street.

Based upon a survey of only 55 residents, Riverdale selfishly decided to erect their locked gate. Over 80% of Riverdale residents had no voice. We have a petition signed by 3,000 trail users requesting that the gate be removed.

For many months we, Bettendorf and Arconic have worked with Riverdale to convince them to remove the gate. We have even provided reports of riders almost being hit by drivers running a red light on U.S. Highway 67.