Letter: Remove Trump

I support impeaching Donald Trump for inciting sedition and the riot/chaos at the U.S. Capitol and for intimidating and attempting to interfere in the elections of Georgia via his egregious phone call to their secretary of state. I think it is beyond time to hold this president accountable. I do not want to see him hold an elected or appointed office ever again. It does not matter that he has only days left in office. He has betrayed our country's ideals in the worst ways possible.