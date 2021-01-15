Letter: Remove Trump

I support impeaching Donald Trump for inciting sedition and the riot/chaos at the U.S. Capitol and for intimidating and attempting to interfere in the elections of Georgia via his egregious phone call to their secretary of state. I think it is beyond time to hold this president accountable. I do not want to see him hold an elected or appointed office ever again. It does not matter that he has only days left in office. He has betrayed our country's ideals in the worst ways possible.
The argument that it would further divide and inflame his supporters lacks merit in that those supporters have been lied to and are already as angry as they will get.
To have Drue Mielke, Rock Island County Republican chair, claim this as a reason not to impeach rings very hollow as Trump is the divider in chief. Trump must be held accountable and removed from office so he can no longer be a cause of our division.
Alice Traylor
Rock Island