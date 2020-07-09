Letter: Renters pay taxes, too

I read with interest the June 15 letter of Tom Kellenberger. I have no quarrel with his position regarding the treatment he received from the D.O.T. However, I cannot let his statement that apartment tenants or any residential renters do not pay real estate taxes.
All taxes levied upon a particular property are included in their rent. Not only do they pay real estate taxes, they do so without the benefit of a homestead exemption or any income tax deduction. Everyone pay taxes.
William E. Davis
Davenport
