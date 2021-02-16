Letter: Reopen our schools

The lockdowns during the deadly pandemic are killing jobs and businesses and a good education. The combative measures we as a nation have taken have brought our economy to a grinding halt. In addition to unacceptable unemployment rates and overworked food bank employees, we have students starving for a good education.

Open our schools, Gov. Pritzker!

Not only have our students been robbed of academics but also their social skills. School is an environment where children can interact, grow, and develop.

Our students are missing out on social activities like sporting events and dances. The relationships they develop and friends they make will last a lifetime. A terrible loss.

Some of these high schoolers cannot come to terms with their solitary confinement. Teenage suicides have risen to a frightening level in America. In Clark County, Nevada, 18 students died by suicide during a 9-month lockdown. Programs like GoGuardian Beacon, which monitor student writings on district-issued iPads, generated 3,100+ suicide alerts from June to October 2020.