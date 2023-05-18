CNN’s ‘Town Hall’ reminded that while addressing Congress during the former president’s 2020 impeachment, Rep. Adam Schiff warned, “You can't trust this president to do the right thing. Not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can't. He will not change, and you know it. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What's right matters even less, and decency matters not at all. He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again.”
After his second impeachment in 2021 and election loss, the former president left office. Today, he faces trial on a 34-count indictment in New York for business fraud. In Georgia, he’s facing possible indictment this year for tampering in 2020 election results. Recently, a New York jury held him liable for $5 million for his sexual abuse and defamation. Other lawsuits brought by Capitol and Metro Police are active, and he’s the focus of major federal investigations concerning obstruction of government, illegal handling of classified documents, and insurrection intended to overturn a legal national election.
Remarkably, despite his unfitness as demonstrated in these and other issues, the former president is the leading Republican candidate to become the party’s 2024 nominee for president. Nonetheless, Rep. Schiff’s 2020 warnings are proven accurate, and all Americans committed to our long-held system of democratic governance must deny this former president’s desire for another term in office.
William Seaver
Milan