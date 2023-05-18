CNN’s ‘Town Hall’ reminded that while addressing Congress during the former president’s 2020 impeachment, Rep. Adam Schiff warned, “You can't trust this president to do the right thing. Not for one minute, not for one election, not for the sake of our country. You just can't. He will not change, and you know it. He is who he is. Truth matters little to him. What's right matters even less, and decency matters not at all. He has betrayed our national security, and he will do so again. He has compromised our elections, and he will do so again.”