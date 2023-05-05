Although Republican Representative Miller-Meeks voted to raise the recent debt ceiling, the legislation contained deep cuts to social safety net programs for our most vulnerable citizens, seniors, and her fellow vets.

While the House vote won’t pass the Democratic Senate, it’s her lack of concern for humanity that’s breathtaking.

The House bill mandates a return to fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending that would reduce federal programs by 23% hitting vets and Social Security recipients in the pocketbook by forcing field offices to close resulting in benefit delays. (Yahoo Finance, April 27)

Also, a likely result of expanded work requirements for Medicaid and food stamp recipients would kick them off the program simply because they cannot “meet bureaucratic reporting requirements.” Moreover, the majority of recipients already work despite low wages and inconsistent hours. (Truthout, 4/27/23)

It’s worth noting, food banks nationwide are barely able to keep up with increased demand for groceries.

Republicans like Miller-Meeks are playing politics by making life more difficult for people who are already struggling. When we consider Republicans silently raised the debt ceiling three times under President Trump that included his reckless $1.3 trillion tax cut to billionaires, their refusal to raise the federal minimum wage beyond $7.25 since 2009 is painful. Minimum wage should be nearly $26/hour if it kept pace with productivity over the last 50 years.

As our elected representative, Miller-Meeks’ vote is an affront to compassionate and hardworking Iowans who strive to balance a checking account.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City