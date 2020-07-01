Letter: Rep saved education funding

An unusual event happened in the Iowa House of Representatives in the waning days of the 2020 session. A small group of House Republican Legislators, led by Representative Bobby Kaufmann (HD 73), broke ranks with their party and sided with Rep. Bruce Hunter (HD 34) and the entire Democratic Caucus in opposing a Republican bill that would cost the Iowa Board of Regents millions of dollars. Kaufmann and his small group of Republican legislators withstood withering pressure from their leadership and several powerful special-interest groups, including the building construction associations and the road builders association. They wanted to deny the Board of Regents from utilizing a bidding process called Design-Build, which when used, can save the three state universities time and money on their construction projects. An example is the recently completed Catlett Residential Hall at the University of Iowa. Because the university used the Design-Build method of construction instead of the usual low bid method, the university saved over a million dollars and the project was completed a year earlier. Kaufmann and his small group of Republican colleagues along with every Democratic House member were able to stop this bad legislation.