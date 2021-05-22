Letter: Repairs are needed

May is historic preservation month, the perfect time to encourage readers to contact the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency (a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) to ask them to provide funds for our historic landmarks, specifically the Colony Church in Bishop Hill. I contacted them myself a couple of days ago at www2.Illinois.gov.

My wife and I took out-of-state guests to Bishop Hill last week, and we were all disappointed in the condition of the exterior of the Colony Church and other state-supported buildings, including the iconic fence at the Bishop Hill park. The buildings and fence have deteriorated significantly since our last visit. The exterior of the church is in need of painting, (which hasn’t been painted since 2009), as well as other repairs.

Inside the church sanctuary, we found that a section of plaster had fallen, presumably from a leaking ceiling roof, and a plastic tarp was covering church pews to prevent further damage. In the foyer of the sanctuary, birds were living under the floorboards due to missing siding on the outside of the church.